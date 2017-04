Fundraisers

(Fundraising for Between Women)….Between Women Incorporated is a cancer resource organization serving women in Imperial County.

The Fundraiser, Paint and Wine, was held Friday night at the Hidalgo Hall in Brawley. Another fundraiser is planned. The theme is Lights, Camera, Cure. It is being called the Brawley Cancer Walk. It is scheduled for May 20th at Cattle Call Park in Brawley. The walk starts at 9:00 am and will continue until midnight.