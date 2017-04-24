Taste of the Valley

(Major SDSU/IV Fundraiser)…It was held Friday at the Calexico Campus.

Officials say attendance was, again, very good. It was the 4th Annual Taste of the Valley. It was held at the Rollie Carrillo Quad. Several restaurants from around the valley participated, offering participants a taste of the local cuisine. The funds raised go towards scholarships for students attending San Diego State University/ Imperial Valley Campus. Exact numbers as to how much was raised at the event is not yet available.