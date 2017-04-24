Collisions

(Six injured in the mountains)….The traffic collision occurred Saturday evening.

It was reported on Interstate 8, near Japatul. The California Highway Patrol says six people were injured, including two who were trapped in a vehicle. Cal Fire responded to the scene and quickly removed the injured. No names have been released. The CHP says the collision in the eastbound lanes remains under investigation. Two collisions reported Monday morning. At 6:15 am a collision was reported at Highway 111 and Aten Road. Two people suffered minor injuries. At 8:24 Monday morning a collision involving an 18-wheeler and a vehicle was reported on Old Highway 111, just North of Del Rio. No information has been released on that collision.