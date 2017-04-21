Brawley cleanup

(2017 Brawley Cleanup)…It will be held Saturday.

The cleanup is from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Brawley Airport, off Jones Road. Imperial Valley residents welcome. There will be a free collection of passenger and light truck tires. No tires from tire businesses will be accepted. No more than 9 tires will be accepted without a written exemption from Environmental Health. Ten to twenty tires will be accepted with the exemption. They will also be accepting computers, monitors and televisions. You must show proof of residency, utility bill and drivers license. The Imperial Valley Resource Management Agency will be participating in the event.