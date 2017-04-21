April unemployment numbers

(Local jobless rate below 20%)….Unemployment below 20% for the second month.

Latest numbers available for the Imperial County Unemployment rate are for April. Those numbers were released Friday morning. April unemployment came in at 19.2 percent, down from a revised 19.9 % in February, and below the year ago estimate of 21.2%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.1 percent for the state and 4.6 % for the nation during the same period. The numbers were released by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. They indicate 14,000 eligible workers were unemployed out of a labor force of 73,000 in April