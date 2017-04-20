County workshops

(Proposition 64 workshops)…The County has scheduled the workshops.

The purpose is to obtain public input on the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, approved by state voters in November. The first workshop was held this week in El Centro, The next one will be held Monday, April 24th at 5:30 pm at the Del Rio Community center in Brawley. The date for the third and final workshop has changed. It will now be held on Monday May 1st at 5:30 pm at the Calexico City Hall, in the Council Chambers in Calexico. The public is encouraged to attend the workshop in their area.