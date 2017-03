January numbers drop

(Illegal border crossings down)….The numbers are for the month of January this year.

They were released by Customs and Border Protection. They say illegal Border Crossings in the Southwest are down 40 percent. Historically, the change during the same month is an increase in illegal border crossings of 10% to 20%. Officials say it would take months to determine if the drastic decrease is the result of President Trump’s hardline rhetoric and policies concerning immigration.