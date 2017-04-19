2017 Asthma Forum-Expo

(Stop and Listen Asthma Forum-Expo 2017)…It is being held in observance of World Asthma Day and Air Quality Week.

According to the California Breathing Profile, Imperial County childhood Asthma hospitalizations and emergency rates are higher than the California rate. Asthma is a chronic condition that cannot be cured, but it can be controlled. The 2017 Stop and Listen Asthma Forum-Expo will be held on Tuesday May 2 at the Old Post Office Pavilion in El Centro. It will begin at 2:00 pm to showcase local asthma and air quality resources and information. There will be free breathing tests, an air quality monitor exhibition, samples of the school flag program, and air quality index information by the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District. There will also be fun activities for the kids. From 4-6:00 pm will be the Stop and Listen Forum. Local high School Students will compete in both poster and speech competition in an effort to inform and engage the community in reducing the burden of asthma in Imperial County.