VA Open House and Town Hall meeting

The Veteran’s Affairs San Diego Healthcare System is hosting an open house at the new clinic on Friday, March 17. A Veteran Town Hall meeting will be held in Imperial that afternoon. The Open House will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the new location, 1115 South 4th Street in El Centro. All Veterans and guests are invited to the Open House. Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare Systems officials and staff will conduct the Town Hall meeting from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm March 17th at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Imperial. All Veterans are encouraged to attend the Town Hall meeting and provide feedback and suggestions on the VA health care.