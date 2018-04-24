Five Finalists

The search for a new President / Superintendent for Imperial Valley College is down to five candidates.

The College will give the community an opportunity to hear from all five candidates at a public forum scheduled for Tuesday , May 1 , 2018 on the campus. The Board of Trustees have scheduled a special meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday , May 2 , when they will hold closed-session interviews with the candidates. The Trustees are expected to announce the name of their selection at the May 16 Board meeting. The candidates are:

Robert A. Frost , Ph. D , currently interim Dean of the John Adams Campus of City College, San Francisco

Martha Garcia , Ed. D. , currently vice president of student services at Imperial Valley College and Interim Vice President of Instruction.

G. H. Javaheripour , Ed. D. , currently Yuba College President

Christopher Villa , Ed. D. , Vice President of Student Services at Los Angeles Mission College.

Wei Zhou , Ph. D. , past president of Crafton Hills College.

The candidate selected will replace Doctor Victor M. Jamie , who is retiring from IVC after 38 years of service.