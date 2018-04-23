Three Injured, One Dead in Boating Collision

(Missing body recovered)…The body had been missing since Saturday.

The 37-year-old male had been involved in a boating collision on Ferguson Lake. The incident occurred at 4:00 pm Saturday afternoon. Three injuries were reported. One was flown to a Phoenix Hospital and the other two were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are not known. At least three were Imperial Residents, including the 37 year old. Several Dive Teams and others searched for the missing man. The body was recovered late Monday morning. Details on the recovery have not been released. The man’s identity has not been officially released. The collision and other details are still being investigated.