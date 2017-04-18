Supervisors approve contract with Info Line

(Supervisors approve contract)…The contract is between the local Department of Social Services and the Info Line of San Diego County.

The contract allows for the Info Line to develop a 211 service specific to Imperial County. The 211 agency provides outreach and meetings for Imperial County regarding health needs within the community, train agencies to refer to 211 for general, health-specific insurance or Cal Fresh enrollment assistance, establish a network of trusted local key stakeholders and influences to address the need for and utilization of 211 and to designate community advocates to Imperial County to build strong community networks. The 211 agency will develop marketing campaigns to utilize the programs telephonic resource system, 211 Imperial County website, health navigators, and promote a County live link to increase County participation and call volume. The $98,500 contract is paid for through the Medi-Cal program that includes the implementation of the Affordable Care Act activities, with no fiscal impact to the county.