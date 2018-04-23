El Centro Fire

(Cause of Fire still under investigation)…The fire was reported late last week in El Centro.

Fire officials say they responded to the Wheeler Estates Mobile Park on North Sixth Street. Two Mobile Homes were on fire. Aid was called in from other communities. Officials say they were able to keep the fire from spreading, but there was not much they could do to save the burning homes. Ten residents were displaced and were offered assistance from the local Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.