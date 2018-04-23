Three Injured, One Missing In Boating Collision

(Boats collide on Ferguson Lake).. Officials confirm the collision occurred Saturday afternoon.

They are not releasing very much information. They say two boats collided at around 4:00 in the afternoon. Three people were injured. One was sent to Phoenix and two others went to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. They say a 37-year-old male is still missing. No names have been released. At last report the Imperial County Sheriff’s Dive Team, the Yuma Border Patrol BORSTAR Dive Team, the Imperial Irrigation District Dive Team, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office boating units, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and Imperial County Aero Squadron are all searching the lake. Officials say the cause of the collision is also under investigation.