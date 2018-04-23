March Unemployment

(Unemployment down for March)…Those are the latest numbers available.

The Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department released the information. Their report indicates a March Jobless Rate at 15. 3 percent. That is down from the revised 15.9 percent reported for February. It is also down from the year ago estimate of 18.4 percent. This compares to an unadjusted rate of 4.2 percent for the state, and a 4.1 percent for the nation during the same period. During March in Imperial County there were 10, 900 eligible workers unemployed out of a labor force of 71,100.