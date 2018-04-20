17 Illegal Immigrants Found

(Illegal Immigrants found in a trailer)…It happened earlier this week.

Border Patrol agents with the El Centro Sector identified a semi truck that was believed to be carrying undocumented immigrants driving westbound on Interstate 10. Agents followed the semi to the Whitewater Road rest area, and observed 17 individuals exit the trailer and run towards the bushes in an attempt to hide. Agents responded and located 17 individuals, including the driver. It was determined all 17 were in the United States illegally. All 17, including the driver were placed under arrest. The passengers were processed for deportation. The driver, a Citizen of Mexico, is being charged with Human Smuggling. The semi and its trailer were seized.

