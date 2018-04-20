(Board of Supervisors hold two special meetings)..Both were scheduled for the same day.
Friday morning the Board met to hold a special lottery. It complied with the County’s Cannabis Ordinance. The lottery awarded commercial cannabis activity licenses for wholesale distribution, virtual retail and physical medicinal. Another special meeting was scheduled for 4:00 pm Friday afternoon. That meeting is a closed session meeting to discuss litigation. If any action is taken during the closed session, it will be announced following the meeting. The special lottery held at the County Planning and Development Services Department. The special closed session was to be held in the Board Chambers at the Administration Building on Main Street in El Centro.