Road Repair List Approved

(Board of Supervisors accept road repair list)…The Road projects are planned for this fiscal year

They will be paid for through the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The list includes County Roads, including those in and around Heber and Desert Shores. In approving the proposed list, the Supervisors said a message needed to be sent to legislators. They say the County is not receiving its fair share of Road Repair funds. They are not taking care of federal and state agencies using the local roadways, nor are they considering the traffic from Mexico traveling across the border.

