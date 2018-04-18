Weather Changes

(Local Weather getting ready to fluctuate again)…Beginning Thursday.

The National Weather Service says Imperial County and parts of Yuma and Gila Counties in Arizona can expect gusty winds. The strong gusty winds will create blowing dust and the dry conditions will create a very high fire danger for the region. Wind gusts will begin at between 25 and 35 miles per hour Thursday, increasing to 30-40 miles per hour. The windy conditions are expected Thursday and Thursday night. The blowing dust will create hazardous driving condition and increased amounts of PM 10. The winds will die down by Friday morning, and temperatures will begin to increase. The high temperatures over the weekend expected in the upper 90’s. The warm temperatures will continue into next week.