Police Chief Named

The City of El Centro has a new Police Chief.

Tuesday night the El Centro City Council approved a contract with Brian P. Johnson , naming him Chief of Police for the City. Johnson was chosen following a nationwide search for a replacement for Chief Eddie Madueno who retired last year. Johnson has over 29 years of law enforcement and public service experience. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Cal State Long Beach , a Masters in Behavior Science from Cal State Dominguez Hills and is also a certified trainer and coach for the John C. Maxwell Team and International Academy of Public Safety / Institute for Credible Leadership Development.