Border Patrol Rescues Drowning Man

U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a man drowning in the All American Canal.

It turned out to a lucky Friday the 13th for a man who attempted to enter the United States by swimming across the canal. A Border Patrol agent assigned to an area about 2 miles west of Calexico heard the man yelling for help and soon saw the man struggling to stay afloat in the dangerous waters. A second Border Patrol agent also responded to the area and the two agents were able to deploy a rescue device and pull the man out of the water. The rescued individual declined medical attention. He was taken to the El Centro Border Patrol station for processing.