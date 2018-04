Cody's Closet Giveaway

Cody's Closet , a group of volunteers helping people and other organizations in the Imperial Valley will hold another giveaway.

On Wednesday , April 18, 2018 , clothing , shoes and miscellaneous items will be available for those in need. The giveaway will be held between 1:00 and 1:45 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church , 8th and Holt , in El Centro. Both new and used items will be available. There will also be a collection box for unneeded canned food.