Supervisors Weekly Meeting

(County Board of Supervisors)…Their next meeting is Tuesday.

The Board is set to discuss and possibly approve their 2018 Legislative Platform. They will consider a resolution adopting plans and specifications and authorizing public bidding for the Winterhaven Water Treatment Plant. Another resolution would accept a list of roads for eligibility of funds under the Road Repair and Accountability Act. The Supervisors will discuss noticing a public hearing in full compliance with Proposition 218 to implement a sewer rate increase and assessment for undeveloped properties for the proposed new successor entity Niland County Sanitation District. The Board convenes into public session at 9:30 Tuesday morning.