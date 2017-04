Coroner's office investigating death

The County Coroners office says passers-bye discovered the body just before noon Saturday. It was in the Coachella Canal, at Drop 20, near the County line. The Coroners office says the body has not been identified and is being listed as a John Doe. They say an autopsy is being performed and they are hoping that will help in identifying the man, as well as determine the exact cause of death.