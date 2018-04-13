Caro-Quintero On FBI Most Wanted List

(Familiar name added to an old list for the first time)…Rafael Caro-Quintero has been placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list.

It is the first time a Drug Enforcement suspect has been added to the FBI list. Car-Quintero was convicted in the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Agent Enrique “KIKI” Camarena. The Calexico native was murdered while working in Guadalajara, Mexico. Caro-Quintero was mistakenly released from prison in Mexico in 2013, and has not been seen since. The DEA says Caro-Quintero has taken control of the Sinaloa Cartel, along with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, since the arrest of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. There is a $20 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Caro-Quintero.