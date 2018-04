Taco Lovers Paradise

(The Great Taco Showdown is coming)…It is being presented by the Brawley Market Nights.

The event will be held Saturday, April 21st at North Plaza Park in Brawley. It will run from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and will feature a Best Taco Contest, a Taco Eating Contest, Live entertainment, Lucha Libre, Vendors, Beer Garden and more. Contact the Brawley Chamber of Commerce for more information.