Virginia Beach Homicide Suspect In Custody

(Murder Suspect in custody)…30 year old Andre Jeru Bernard Bigby was arrested earlier this month.

The suspect was found hiding in Slab City near Niland. Making the arrest was the US Marshals Service, Southern District of California’s El Centro Fugitive Task force, in conjunction with the US Marshals Service in Virginia and the Virginia Beach Police Department. Bigby is wanted in the shooting death of 19 year old Jaylin Harris in February. The Marshals worked with the Indio Sector Border Patrol, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, and the El Centro Fugitive Task Force to locate the suspect. Bigby was arrested and booked into County Jail. He is awaiting extradition to Virginia.