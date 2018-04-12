Regular Meeting

(The Economic effects of Agriculture)….They will be discussed April 25th.

The Colorado River Citizens Forum of the US Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission will host the meeting. The meeting will be held in the Imperial Irrigation District Board Room from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Agenda items include the Imperial Irrigation District’s Grass Carp Hatchery Program to control invasive aquatic species and economic effects of agriculture in the county. The meeting is open to the public. Details are available at 928-782-1598.