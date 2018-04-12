California Will Send Troops To The Border

(California will deploy the National Guard along the Border)….It is at the request of the Trump administration.

Governor Brown sent a letter to the Administration advising them 400 National Guard would be deployed to assist Border Patrol agents along the US/Mexico border. The Governor stressed in his letter that the deployment was to continue efforts in California to target transnational criminal gangs, human traffickers, and illegal firearms and drug smugglers. The letter stressed the deployment would not be a mission to build a new wall, or a mission to round up women and children or detain people escaping violence and seeking a better life. Brown said in his letter the California National Guard would not be enforcing federal immigration laws.