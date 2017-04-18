Victim identified

(Fatal injury victim identified)….The County Coroners office released the name Tuesday morning.

47-year-old Alejandro Gomez Ojeda of Holtville suffered fatal injuries in a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 86 and Keystone Road. The CHP says the preliminary investigation indicates 19-year-old Ulises Cortez Jr of Imperial was driving a Nissan North on the Highway at around 65 miles per hour. They say it appears the Imperial resident failed to stop for a red light and drove into the path of the vehicle driven by the Holtville resident. The Nissan collided with the left side of the Holtville vehicle, that was traveling west on Keystone. The Holtville victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP says they are continuing to investigate the collision.