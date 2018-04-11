Smuggling Attempt Update

(Update on Saturdays smuggling incident)….19 illegal immigrants were hidden in a Horse Trailer.

The vehicle pulling the trailer was headed west on Interstate 8. Near Campo, the trailer began fish-tailng, broke lose from the pickup pulling it. The trailer over turned. Several injuries were reported. The illegal immigrant were all Mexican Nationals. The driver of the pickup has not been determined. Officials say five of the six passengers that were hospitalized, have now been released. One woman remains in the Hospital. All others have been processed for deportation. Officials say the investigation to determine when, where and how the group crossed into the United States is continuing. The Border Patrol is investigating the immigration violations. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the single vehicle collision.