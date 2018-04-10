Burglary At Calexico High School

(Burglary suspect leaves a calling card?)… Police believe so.

The suspect or suspects recently broke into the Calexico High School Technology Center. A security guard noticed they had broken into the classroom through the air conditioning. Police were called and during their investigation, they discovered a black backpack. Inside was a DMV printout of California Identification. Police have not been able to locate the owner of the backpack or the person identified on the printout. Several items were taken, but no value estimate on those items has been released.