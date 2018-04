Hit And Run?

(Woman injured)….She was hit by a vehicle as she road her bicycle.

It occurred at night, near Highway 86 and Airport Road in Imperial. The woman was found at the scene. She was unconscious, but still breathing. The woman’s identity has not been released. She was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment. Her condition is not known. Police are investigating. There has been no information on a suspect or suspect vehicle.

