Special Conference

(Crimes Against Children Conference)…It will be held in August

. The conference will be held in Dallas, Texas. Imperial County Social Services will have two staff members at the conference. The conference provides practical and interactive instruction to those fighting crimes against children and helping children heal from trauma and abuse. The conference is presented by the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center and the Dallas Police Department. It is conducted to provide training to those employed by government and non-profit agencies in the fields of law enforcement, child protective services, social work, children’s advocacy, therapy and medicine, who work directly with child victims of crime. Social Services says it is also an opportunity to learn from other states so they can further develop policies that enhance the local work in the protection of children.