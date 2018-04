Film Projects In The Last Fiscal Year

(IC Film Commission Report)…It is for the 2016-17 fiscal year

. According to the report, there were 9 commercial projects, 5 documentary projects, 2 Independent film projects, 9 Student film projects, 7 music video projects, 10 short film projects, 4 reality television projects, 2 feature film projects, 15 still projects, and 7 miscellaneous projects. There were a total of 69 projects. The estimated economic impact to the Imperial County was $1,730,050.