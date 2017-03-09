Animal cruelty investigation

(Juveniles cited for animal cruelty)….The investigation began February 14.

El Centro Police officers were called to the Imperial Valley Humane Society. They reported they had received a video from social media, which showed a Hispanic male juvenile intentionally harming an animal, ultimately leading to its demise. The video also showed two other juveniles participating in the act, which appeared to have been recorded on one of the juveniles cell phone. In the video the juveniles can be seen laughing as they videoed the abuse they subjected the mouse to and the death of the animal. El Centro Police Officers worked with El Centro Animal Control to identify the juveniles in the video and conduct follow-up inquiries. The investigation determined the juveniles had purchased the mouse from a local pet store just prior to killing it. The investigation concluded with the arrest of three juveniles Wednesday. All three were issued an appearance date and the matter will be handled in juvenile court.