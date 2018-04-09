New Chief Patrol Agent On The Job

(New Chief Patrol Agent)….Chief Gloria I. Chavez began her new duties April 1st.

She is the new Chief Patrol Agent for the El Centro Sector. Chief Chavez is a nationally recognized senior executive leader within Customs and Border Protection, who has served the US Border Patrol for more than 23 years. She brings a wealth of Knowledge and experience as well as a fresh perspective on border security to the Imperial and Riverside Counties. The new Chief began her career with the Border Patrol on May 14, 1995. She was first assigned to the front lines as a Border Patrol agent at the Imperial Beach Station in San Diego Sector. She excelled at many diverse leadership assignments in the field that enabled her to be promoted to US Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington, D.C. There she managed border security training missions and coordinated the deployment of Border Patrol agents to foreign countries across the globe. Additionally, she had several bilateral negotiations with the Government of Mexico on policy and training agreements on behalf of Customs and Border Protection.