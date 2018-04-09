Drug Seizure

(Sizable seizure)…It was reported last week.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agents made the seizure in Blythe. They seized sizable amounts of Methamphetamine and fentanyl following a vehicle stop. The Blythe Station Border Patrol Integrated Targeting Team agents conducted an immigration stop on Interstate 40 in the early morning hours. The registered owner of the vehicle, a 22 year old female, US citizen, consented to a search of the vehicle. Agents found 32 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $96,000, and 5,000 tablets of fentanyl in a speaker box located in the trunk of the vehicle. The fentanyl was valued at $100,000. The female and the 23 year old male driver, also a US citizen, were arrested. The narcotics and the vehicle were seized.