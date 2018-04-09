Sneaker Ball

(5th Annual Sneaker Ball)…It is coming up.

The annual event will be held April 14th at Gobi's Restaurant on Yourman Road near Heber. The Sneaker Ball is a Scholarship Dinner and Silent Auction. The fundraiser is presented by Mothers and Men Against Gongs Coalition. The keynote speaker this year will be Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia. Dress is semi-formal attire with fashionable sneakers.