Several Injured

(Several injured Saturday)…They were all Illegal Immigrants.

The California Highway Patrol and Border Patrol agents investigated. The CHP says a Ford pick up was pulling a horse trailer late Saturday morning, near Campo on Interstate 8. Witnesses say the trailer on the westbound vehicle began to sway and detached from the pick up west of Crestwood Road. The trailer overturned, and several people got out of it and several ran away. The CHP called the Border Patrol and they were able to round up the fleeing people. 18 suffered injuries, two serious enough to be flown to an area hospital for treatment. It was determined the people were in the US illegally and were being smuggled into the country at the time of the incident. No names have been released. There are no details as to where the illegal immigrants made entry to the US. The incident remains under investigation.