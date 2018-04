Body Found In Westmorland

(21 year old found dead)…It was reported at around 3:00 Friday morning.

The body of Joseph Matus was found near the Circle K convenience store at 5th and North Center Streets in Westmorland. Imperial County Coroners Office says the victim was found with multiple gunshots. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The incident is being investigated by the Westmorland Police Department and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Forensic unit. No other details are being released at this time.