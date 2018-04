Downed Pole Causes Traffic Back Up

(Utility Pole knocked down)….It was reported at just before 8:00 Monday morning.

It caused a traffic back-up. It occurred at La Brucherie and Heber Roads. The California Highway Patrol says Farm Equipment knocked the pole over. There are no details as to how or why. There was a traffic back-up. The Imperial Irrigation District was called to make repairs. Traffic was stopped at Wahl Road. No injuries were reported. The CHP is investigating the incident.