May 7th Deadline

(Annual Property Statements Due soon)….County Assessor Robert Menvielle issued the reminder

Menvielle says Business and personal property owners should be aware that the filing period for business and personal property statements is April 2nd through May 7th. Assessment responsibility for taxable business and personal property is determined by the ownership of the property on January 1st. Owners of businesses, financial institutions, apartments, general aircraft or individuals who acquired a vessel in 2017 are required to file a property statement. Property statements received and/or postmarked after May 7th are subject to a 10% late filing fee. For more information contact the County Assessors Office.