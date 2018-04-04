National Guard To Be Deployed To Border

The National Guard will be deployed to the U.S. / Mexico border.

That is what Department of Homeland Security ( DHS ) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says. In remarks at a White House briefing , Secretary Nielsen said that President Trump , DHS and the Department of Defense , along with governors of each state , are working on plans for such a deployment. Mr. Trump is expected to sign a proclamation certifying this intent but , any deployment must be done in conjunction with the governors of border states. The National Guards' duties might include aerial surveillance , support and equipment for Border Patrol agents but not apprehensions.