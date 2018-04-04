Multi-Vehicle Accident in Brawley

Brawley Police are investigating a four vehicle accident that resulted in multiple injuries.

According to Brawley Police , the accident occurred at about 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at State Route 86 and Wildcat Road. Responding officers found four vehicles involved and four people injured. Three of the drivers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital while the fourth driver was transported by REACH Air Medical to Desert Regional Medical Center with major injuries. Investigating officers determined that an SUV , was travelling northbound on Highway 86 at a high rate of speed. The SUV began to swerve and then collided with two separate vehicles that were also northbound on 86. The SUV then went out of control and overturned , striking a third vehicle. The 66-year old driver of the SUV was ejected and pinned under his vehicle. Brawley Police say the accident is being investigated as a criminal offense involving driving under the influence. Police are asking anyone with information concerning the accident contact the Brawley Police Department.