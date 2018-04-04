Local Schools Make Distinguished List

(State Schools Chief announces the 2018 California Distinguished Schools)…287 elementary schools are being honored under the Distinguished Schools Program.

This program returns after a three-year break. It replaces the California Gold Ribbon Schools Program. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson says these schools implement outstanding educational programs and practices that help California students realize their potential, and put them on the path to achieve their dreams. Two Imperial County Schools made the list. They are Finley Elementary in the Holtville Unified School District and Ben Hulse Elementary in the Imperial Unified School District. The schools that applied in the program were eligible based on their performance and progress on the state indicators. The indicators include test scores, suspension rates, and English Learner progress. Sponsored by California Casualty, the 2018 California Distinguished Schools Program recognizes elementary schools that have made exceptional gains in implementing academic content and performance standards adopted by the State Board of Education.