Cannabis Lottery

(County to hold a lottery)…It is part of the County Commercial Cannabis Ordinance

The County Planning and Development Services will conduct the public lottery to see who gets the commercial cannabis activity licenses for wholesale distribution, virtual retail, and physical medicinal. Ironically, the public lottery will be held 4/20/18 at 10:00 am. It will be held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers in the County Administrative Building on Main Street in El Centro. Contact the Planning Department for more information.