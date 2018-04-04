Hueso and Garcia in the Valley Together

(State Political representatives)…They will be in the Valley Friday.

Senator Ben Hueso will start his day Friday with coffee. The public is invited to have coffee with the Senator at the El Centro Fire Department at 1910 Waterman, from 8:15 to 9:30 in the morning. At 10:30, Hueso will be joined by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia for a Select Committee on California/Mexico Cooperation Hearing. The theme for the informational hearing is Improving Public Health in the Border Region. It will be held at Farm Credit Services Southwest, in the Agricultural Center Room, at 485 Business Parkway in Imperial. The public is encouraged to attend.