Pursuit Ends Without Incident

(Vehicle chase through two cities)…It was reported Tuesday morning.

It began in Calexico after an officer attempted a traffic stop over expired tags. The vehicle pulled over, two passengers jumped out, and the vehicle took off again. Law Enforcement, led by County Sheriff’s Deputies, pursued the vehicle into El Centro. The chase ended at Sixth and Brighton in El Centro without incident. Two men in the vehicle were taken into custody. The two that had fled the vehicle were also taken into custody. All four were booked into County Jail. Charges included failure to yield, reckless driving. One of those arrested was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.