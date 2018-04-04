Border Patrol Agents Find Meth And Heroin

(Drugs found in the backseat)…It happened early Tuesday morning.

The drugs were found inside the backseat. Shortly after mid-night a Ford Taurus approached the Highway 86 Border Patrol checkpoint. The vehicle and two occupants were referred to the secondary inspection area for further immigration inspection. In the secondary area, a Border Patrol canine team alerted to the rear section of the vehicle. A thorough search resulted in the discovery of 31 wrapped bundles hidden inside the vehicle’s backseat. The bundles tested positive for methamphetamine and heroin. The 2.38 pounds of heroin had an estimated street value of $33,320. The meth weighed 32.35 pounds, with an estimated street value of $106,755. The male driver, female passenger, narcotics and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.